Russian Paralympic Committee gets right to register its athletes for IPC-led competitions

Sport
September 15, 17:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Access to the system was closed for the RPC in September 2016, when the IPC temporarily suspended the organization's membership

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has granted the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) the right to access the Sports Data Management System (SDMS) through which athletes are registered for qualification Paralympic competitions, a year after the RPC had been suspended. Head of the working group on preparation of Russian national teams for the XII Winter Paralympic Games and the RPC First Vice President Pavel Rozhkov told TASS.

Global Paralympic body extends Russia’s suspension in organization

"Today the IPC has reopened access for the RPC to its Sport Data Management System for national Paralympic committees which grants documents for athletes who are to take part in the competitions supported by the IPC," Rozhkov noted. "Access to the system was closed for the RPC in September 2016, when the IPC temporarily suspended our membership."

"Access to the system will make it possible for the RPC to send necessary documents for sportsmen who are to take part in the qualification competitions for the 2018 Paralympic Games in ski races, biathlon, alpine skiing and snowboarding, pay the IPC licenses, file applications for passing the international functional classification and participation in the competitions, as well as follow the results and the ratings of the athletes and register personal and sports data," the source said.

The next qualification competitions in Alpine skiing will be held on November 5-8 in the Netherlands, in snowboarding, on November 7-8 in the United Arab Emirates and in ski races and biathlon, on December 7-17 in Canada.

