Russian hockey star Ovechkin says cannot take part in 2018 Winter Olympics

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Alexander Ovechkin, a Russian forward playing for National Hockey League’s Washington Capitals, has written a personal message to his fans saying that he cannot take part in the 2018 Olympic Games.

The hockey star voiced hope that he would get a chance to perform in the 2022 Olympic Games.

The NHL announced in April that it would not suspend its regular championship during the hockey competition at the Olympics. Later Ovechkin said he planned to participate in the 2018 Olympics regardless of the NHL’s decision. On Thursday, The Athletic reported that the International Hockey Federation had informed the NHL that it would not allow players with a contract in the League to take part in the 2018 Olympics.

"The Olympics are in my blood and everybody knows how much I love my country. Ever since I was a kid and all the time I have played in the NHL, NHL players have played in the Olympic Games. We never have to make choice between our team and our country my whole career. I love the Capitals and my teammates here as much as I love my country and I know all the other NHL players feel the same for their teams. We should not have to be in position to make this choice," Ovechkin wrote.

"I see the news this week and I am very disappointed that IOC, IIHF and NHL put me and all NHL players in this position when some of the best players in world do not have chance to play in the Olympic Games. This is not just about me but all the NHL players who want to play and have a chance to win Gold for their country. Our countries are now not allowed to ask us to play in the Olympics. Me, my teammates and all players who want to go all lose. So do all the fans of hockey with this decision that we are not allowed to be invited. NHL players in the Olympics is good for hockey and good for Olympics. It sucks that will we not be there to play!!" he said.

"I said every time I was asked since last Olympics that nobody is going to tell me I can't play because my country was going to be allowed to ask me. Now the IIHF and NHL say my country is not allowed to ask anybody in the NHL to play and there is nothing to talk about anymore. I talk to Ted about this last year and he support me and have my back and understand what I want to do if I was allowed to be asked to go. Me and my family thank him for his support," Ovechkin said.

"There is nothing like Olympic Games. It is still my dream to win an Olympic Gold medal for my country. I hope things will change and all of us will have a chance to go again in 2022. What's most important to remember is kids have lots of dreams. My focus as it always is this time of year is on my other dream as a kid, to try to win the Stanley Cup. I am excited training camp has started in Washington and the time for talking is done. We just have to go out and do it and I will try my hardest to help my teammates win like I do every year since I came to the NHL," he stressed.