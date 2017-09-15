Russia’s Zenit beats Vardar in Europa League match

SKOPJE, September 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg FC crushed Macedonia’s Vardar 5-0 in the first Europa League game held in Skopje on Thursday.

The goals were scored by Alexander Kokorin (on the 6th and 21st minutes), Artem Dzyuba (39th minute), Branislav Ivanovic (66th minute) and Argentine footballer Emiliano Rigoni, (90th minute), who signed a contract to join the team in August.

Kokorin scored his fourth goal during the tournament, while Dzyuba had his first goal this season.

Zenit and Vardar play in group L together with Spain’s Real Sociedad and Norway’s Rosenborg. During the next game on September 28, Zenit will face the Spanish team in St. Petersburg.

Another Russian football club Lokomotiv played against Dutch Copenhagen 0-0 in group F of Europa League.