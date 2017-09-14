First tickets for 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia go on sale

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Preliminary ticket sales for the final stage of the 2018 World Cup Russia kicked off on Thursday at 12:00 noon Moscow time. Tickets are available for purchase on FIFA’s (Federation Internationale de Football Association) official website.

According to FIFA, the tickets will be available in the following sales phases.

"Sales phase 1 (divided into two stages). During the first period of sales phase 1, which starts on September 14 and finishes on October 12, 2017, fans will be able to submit their ticket applications. During this sales period, it will make no difference whether they submit their applications on day one, the last day or any time in between, as all applications will have the same chance of being successful. In cases, where the number of tickets applied for exceeds the available inventory, tickets will be allocated by a random selection draw process. All successful, partially successful and unsuccessful applicants will be duly notified of the outcome of their applications by 16 November 2017. Sales phase 1 concludes with the period from November 16 to November 28, during which tickets will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis." the FIFA website states.

"Sales phase 2 (divided into two stages). Following the Final Draw of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ on 1 December 2017, sales phase 2 will comprise a random selection draw period from December 5, 2017 to January 31, 2018 and a further first-come, first-served period from March 13 to April 3, 2018." FIFA’s website continues.

In the Last Minute Sales Phase from April 18, 2018, up until the final match day of the Competition, the remaining tickets will be available for purchase on a first-come first-served basis.

During Sales Phase (1), fans will be able to buy Individual Match Tickets, Venue Specific Tickets or Team Specific Tickets. A Venue Specific Ticket for Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium comprises three Group Matches and a Round of 16, but does not include the Opening Match, Semi-Finals and the Final.

FIFA grants Russian residents the exclusive right to purchase the cheapest, Category 4, tickets. Under this category, a ticket for Group Matches will cost 1,280 rubles ($22) (the Opening Match - 3,200 rubles($55)), a Round of 16 - 2,240 rubles ($39), Quarter-Finals - 3,800 rubles ($66), Semi-Finals - 4,480 rubles ($77), 3rd Place Match - 3,800 rubles ($66) and the Final - 7,040 rubles ($122). For foreigners, the cheapest ticket for Group Matches will cost 6,300 rubles ($109), Round of 16 - 6,900 rubles ($120), Quarter-Finals -10,500 rubles ($182), Semi-Finals - 17,100 rubles ($297), 3rd Place Match -10,500 rubles ($182) and for the Final - 27,300 rubles ($474).

The 2018 World Cup matches will be held on June 14 - July 15, 2018, in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Sochi, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Kaliningrad, Yekaterinburg and Saransk.