Russia’s national football team nosedives to worst-ever 64th place in FIFA ranking

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russia’s national football team has plunged to its worst-ever 64th place in the new ranking compiled by the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA), tumbling from its previous 62nd position.
The team currently has 558 points.
In November 2016, Team Russia sank to 55th place in the FIFA ranking, setting its second worst record after plummeting to 40th in 1998. In December 2016, the team showed even worse rankings, dropping to 56th place. In April 2017, the Russian national team dived to 61stt, floundering in an abysmal low. In June, the team tumbled to its most recent low, landing at 63rd place.