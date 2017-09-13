Back to Main page
Paris, Los Angeles to host Summer Olympic Games in 2024, 2028 respectively

Sport
September 13, 21:29 UTC+3 LIMA

The next Summer Olympic Games will take place in Tokyo in 2020

© EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

LIMA, September 13. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has entrusted the 2024 Summer Olympic Games to Paris and the 2028 Summer Olympic Games, to Los Angeles.

Three Russian cities able to bid for hosting 2028 Olympic Games — Russia’s Olympic chief

It held its 131st cession in Lima on Wednesday where the distribution of the Games was considered. Prior to it, a trilateral agreement with the bidding committees of these cities was signed.

The next Summer Olympic Games will take place in Tokyo in 2020.

