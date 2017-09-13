Paris, Los Angeles to host Summer Olympic Games in 2024, 2028 respectively

Paris, Los Angeles to host Summer Olympic Games in 2024, 2028 respectivelySport September 13, 21:29
LIMA, September 13. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has entrusted the 2024 Summer Olympic Games to Paris and the 2028 Summer Olympic Games, to Los Angeles.
It held its 131st cession in Lima on Wednesday where the distribution of the Games was considered. Prior to it, a trilateral agreement with the bidding committees of these cities was signed.
The next Summer Olympic Games will take place in Tokyo in 2020.