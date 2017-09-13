WADA has no idea of whistleblower Rodchenkov’s whereabouts — Reedie

Russian aircraft manufacturer gets down to 2nd phase of MC-21 jet flight testsBusiness & Economy September 13, 20:10
LIMA, September 13. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA has no idea of the exact whereabouts of the former chief of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, Grigory Rodchenkov - the main informer of the author of the report on doping in Russian sports, Richard McLaren, WADA President Craig Reedie told TASS.
Earlier on Wednesday The New York Times said the cases of 95 Russian athletes of the 96 mentioned in the report were closed. The daily said the absence of Rodchenkov’s testimonies was the reason.
"Rodchenkov is somewhere in the United States. We are not in touch with him, I don’t know who is," Reedie told TASS.
Earlier, Reedie confirmed to TASS The New York Times article was based on authentic documents, adding in his opinion the daily should not have published the documents.
Two commissions of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have been conducting their own investigation on the basis of a report by WADA’s McLaren-led independent commission. One, under Denis Oswald, of Switzerland, is examining doping tests from the 2014 Sochi Olympics, and the other, led by Samuel Schmid, also of Switzerland, is probing into Russian officials’ complicity into concealing athletes’ anti-doping violations.