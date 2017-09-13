WADA chief says documents on lifting charges from 95 Russian athletes genuine

LIMA, September 13. /TASS/. The president of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Craig Reedie, has confirmed to TASS the authenticity of the documents the New York Times referred to in its report doping abuse charges have been lifted from 95 Russian athletes.

The New York times on Wednesday said WADA had dropped the investigation of 95 Russian athletes mentioned in the Richard McLaren report. It quoted an internal WADA report distributed among the organization’s top officials. As follows from it the agency found no convincing evidence of anti-doping abuse in 95 cases of the 96 considered ones. The athletes’ names are not disclosed.

"The New York Times article is taken from papers which are being distributed to members of the WADA Executive Committee for a private meeting in Paris in two weeks’ time," Reedie told TASS. "It deals with the investigations by international federations on names that appeared in the McLaren report actually not to be made public. The federations have looked at the evidence and decided they would not be able to achieve an anti-doping rule violation."

Two commissions of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have been conducting their own investigation on the basis of a report by WADA’s McLaren-led independent commission. One, under Denis Oswald, of Switzerland, is examining doping tests from the 2014 Sochi Olympics, and the other, led by Samuel Schmid, also of Switzerland, is probing into Russian officials’ complicity into concealing athletes’ anti-doping violations.