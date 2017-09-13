Kremlin comments on end of WADA investigation into Russian athletes

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has redirected the request for comment about termination of the WADA investigation into Russian athletes to the agency itself.

"Athletes are accused of doping or not accused, and all the rest is sheer scholasticism," the Kremlin spokesman said in response to a request for comment about this decision.

The New York Times reported that the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) had terminated a probe into 95 Russian athletes mentioned in Richard McLaren’s report. The newspaper obtained the WADA internal report released among the organization’s heads. According to this report, in 95 out of 96 cases the agency did not find any compulsive evidence of anti-doping rule violation. The athletes’ names were not disclosed.