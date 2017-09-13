Lawmaker says WADA sorts out situation with Russian athletes on McLaren’s list

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency’s decision on clearing 95 Russian athletes mentioned in the report of an independent panel led by Richard McLaren shows that the regulator has sorted out this situation, lawmaker and the world’s legendary ice hockey player Vyacheslav Fetisov told TASS.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that the World Anti-Doping Agency, which regulates drugs in sports and collected evidence of Russia’s alleged doping scheme, "has agreed to clear 95 of the first 96 athletes whose cases have been reviewed." The names of athletes have not been revealed. The paper claims that the regulator has failed to obtain testimony of whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov, who formerly headed Russia’s anti-doping lab and now lives in the United States.

"This is very good news for all us. The decision says that WADA has managed to sort out everything that is going on. Rather professional people are working there," said Fetisov, a member of the Committee on Physical Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs with the Russian parliament’s lower house and a former member of the WADA Foundation Board.

"I hope our future relations will be so that athletes and coaches will have a chance for preparing calmly and thinking about something else," he said.

This may also positively influence the International Olympic Committee’s possible decision to allow Russia’s delegation to take part in the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang. "There are different rumors and I hope this may help taking unbiased decisions."