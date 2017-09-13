Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lawmaker says WADA sorts out situation with Russian athletes on McLaren’s list

Sport
September 13, 13:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A lawmaker comments on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s decision to clear 95 Russian athletes

Share
1 pages in this article
Vyacheslav Fetisov

Vyacheslav Fetisov

© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency’s decision on clearing 95 Russian athletes mentioned in the report of an independent panel led by Richard McLaren shows that the regulator has sorted out this situation, lawmaker and the world’s legendary ice hockey player Vyacheslav Fetisov told TASS.

Read also
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Moscow welcomes McLaren's renunciation of accusations of state-sponsored doping

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that the World Anti-Doping Agency, which regulates drugs in sports and collected evidence of Russia’s alleged doping scheme, "has agreed to clear 95 of the first 96 athletes whose cases have been reviewed." The names of athletes have not been revealed. The paper claims that the regulator has failed to obtain testimony of whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov, who formerly headed Russia’s anti-doping lab and now lives in the United States.

"This is very good news for all us. The decision says that WADA has managed to sort out everything that is going on. Rather professional people are working there," said Fetisov, a member of the Committee on Physical Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs with the Russian parliament’s lower house and a former member of the WADA Foundation Board.

"I hope our future relations will be so that athletes and coaches will have a chance for preparing calmly and thinking about something else," he said.

This may also positively influence the International Olympic Committee’s possible decision to allow Russia’s delegation to take part in the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang. "There are different rumors and I hope this may help taking unbiased decisions."

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin rejects Hillary Clinton’s claim about Putin having ‘personal vendetta’ against her
2
Diplomat blasts US pollution charges against consulate as another Russophobic stunt
3
Russian Defense Ministry develops electromagnetic gun to counter drones
4
Press review: Turkey to spend $2 bln on S-400 and Moscow expects US to extend New START
5
OPEC countries fulfill plan to reduce output by 82%, countries outside OPEC - by 118%
6
Russia sends warship on mission to fight pirates in Atlantic Ocean
7
Austria’s justice minister approves extradition of North Ossetian crime boss to Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама