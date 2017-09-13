WADA clears 95 Russian athletes from McLaren report of doping charges — media

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The international anti-doping authority, WADA, has closed its investigation against 95 Russian athletes mentioned in a report by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, The New York Times reported citing an internal WADA document.

According to the report, the agency failed to find any evidence of doping abuse in 95 out of 96 cases. The names of the athletes were not disclosed.

"The available evidence was insufficient to support the assertion of an antidoping rule violation against these 95 athletes," The New York Times quoted Olivier Niggli, the agency’s director general, as saying in an internal report.

On July 18, 2016, a WADA’s Commission led by McLaren published Part One of its report on doping abuses in Russian sports. The report stated in particular that the commission’s investigation registered a total of 643 cases of Disappearing Positive Test Results in Russia between 2012 and 2015 involving athletes from 30 sports.

Part Two of the report, delivered in early December in London, suggested that more than 1,000 Russian athletes competing in summer, winter and Paralympic sports could have been involved in an alleged manipulation scheme to conceal positive doping tests. All information was forwarded to the IOC and international sports federations, which launched investigations against Russians.