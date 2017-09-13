Eight national teams to take part in Sambo Presidents Cup in London

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Eight national teams will take part in the sambo wrestling Presidents Cup to be held in London on September 30, tournament Executive Director Andrei Moshanov told TASS.

Teams from Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Cyprus, the Netherlands, Mexco, as well as two separate teams representing England and Scotland, will take part.

"The participants are now known, the venue is the Docklands Sports Complex of the University of East London," Moshanov said. "The participants of the Combat Sambo Grand Slam tournament, held traditionally as part of the Presidents Cup in four weight categories, have also been picked up. A number of very interesting wrestlers with serious achievements in sambo and MMA have applied."

The idea of the Presidents Cup in sambo wrestling was first voiced by Lord Simon Reading, the first President of Commonwealth Sambo, during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in March 2013.

The tournament’s main trophy weights almost 10 kg and is encrusted with precious stones. Team Russia won the trophy for two consecutive years in 2014 and 2015

TASS news agency is traditionally the event’s main information partner.