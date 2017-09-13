Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Athletes should not be disqualified only due to their nationality — FIS chief

Sport
September 13, 2:35 UTC+3 LIMA

"You cannot disqualify or sanction an athlete just because of his passport," the FIS chief said

Share
1 pages in this article

LIMA, September 12. /TASS/. Russian athletes should not be disqualified only because of their nationality, International Ski Federation (FIS) President Gian-Franco Kasper told TASS on Tuesday.

Commenting on the suspension of six Russian skiers in the wake of the McLaren report, Kasper said that all anti-doping procedures should be "done in a proper way" regardless of the athlete’s home country.

"Personally, for me it’s clear," he went on. "You cannot disqualify or sanction an athlete just because of his passport. That is, for me, being a Russian does not mean that you are automatically guilty, and the rest has to be done in a proper way."

"We are now waiting for the results of re-testing from Vancouver, from Beijing," he said. "It’s not just the Russian question, but at the moment the interest of the public is mostly on what happens with Russia after Sochi, of course."

On December 23, 2016, FIS slapped provisional suspensions on six Russian cross-country skiers, including Sochi Olympic Champion Alexander Legkov, over alleged violations of anti-doping rules at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi. The decision was made in the wake of the infamous report by the WADA Independent Commission and its chairman, Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren. The report suggested that more than 1,000 Russian athletes competing in summer, winter and Paralympic sports could have been involved in an alleged manipulation scheme to conceal positive doping tests.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled that the disqualification of Russian skiers should be automatically lifted on November 1, if no new information is obtained regarding their cases.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Jehovah's Witnesses appeal Russian decision on declaring them extremist organization
2
Turkey ready to assist Myanmar refugees — Erdogan
3
Diplomat vows Moscow won’t turn blind eye to arrest of Russians at US request
4
Russian sappers arrive in Syria's Deir ez-Zor
5
Russian military establishes new airfield on Kuril Islands
6
Diplomat sees no out-of-court settlements to return Russian diplomatic property in US
7
Pentagon comments on Ankara’s decision to buy Russian S-400 missile systems
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама