Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

FIS sees no obstacles to holding international skiing events in Russia

Sport
September 13, 1:14 UTC+3 LIMA

"There is no more reason not to go to Russia," the head of the International Ski Federation (FIS) said

Share
1 pages in this article

LIMA, September 12. /TASS/. The international governing body in ski sports sees no reasons for cancelling international competitions in Russia, International Ski Federation (FIS) President Gian-Franco Kasper told TASS on Tuesday.

"This was a year ago. There was no official lifting of this decision, but as you know there are many sports, not only winter sports, that already have attributed their big competitions to Russia, which is quite normal."

Next year, the Siberian city of Tyumen is expected to host the FIS cross-country skiing World Cup final.

"There is no more reason not to go to Russia," the FIS chief said.

The IOC Executive Board announced late last year that it was extending provisional measures in regard to Russia over the recent doping scandals for an indefinite period. After a conference call by its Executive Board on July 24, the IOC urged international federations for winter sports events to suspend preparations for major competitions in Russia. The motion was initially in effect until December 31, 2016, but following a meeting of the Executive Board in Switzerland’s Lausanne on December 7 it was extended "until further notice."

In the fallout from those recommendations, Russia has lost the right to host the world championships in bobsled and skeleton, due in the Olympic city of Sochi in February, and the ISU World Cup Speed Skating event, to be held in Chelyabinsk in March. In addition, Tyumen was unable to host the International Biathlon Union (IBU) World Cup and the FIS Cross-Country Skiing World Cup events.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Pentagon comments on Ankara’s decision to buy Russian S-400 missile systems
2
Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft with three crew launched from Baikonur
3
Jehovah's Witnesses appeal Russian decision on declaring them extremist organization
4
Kadyrov Foundation donates $14 mln for rebuilding Great Mosque of Aleppo
5
Nine-year-old girl saves two children from burning house in Dagestan
6
Diplomat vows Moscow won’t turn blind eye to arrest of Russians at US request
7
CSKA Moscow defeats Benefica 2-1 in UEFA Champions League group stage
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама