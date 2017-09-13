FIS sees no obstacles to holding international skiing events in Russia

LIMA, September 12. /TASS/. The international governing body in ski sports sees no reasons for cancelling international competitions in Russia, International Ski Federation (FIS) President Gian-Franco Kasper told TASS on Tuesday.

"This was a year ago. There was no official lifting of this decision, but as you know there are many sports, not only winter sports, that already have attributed their big competitions to Russia, which is quite normal."

Next year, the Siberian city of Tyumen is expected to host the FIS cross-country skiing World Cup final.

"There is no more reason not to go to Russia," the FIS chief said.

The IOC Executive Board announced late last year that it was extending provisional measures in regard to Russia over the recent doping scandals for an indefinite period. After a conference call by its Executive Board on July 24, the IOC urged international federations for winter sports events to suspend preparations for major competitions in Russia. The motion was initially in effect until December 31, 2016, but following a meeting of the Executive Board in Switzerland’s Lausanne on December 7 it was extended "until further notice."

In the fallout from those recommendations, Russia has lost the right to host the world championships in bobsled and skeleton, due in the Olympic city of Sochi in February, and the ISU World Cup Speed Skating event, to be held in Chelyabinsk in March. In addition, Tyumen was unable to host the International Biathlon Union (IBU) World Cup and the FIS Cross-Country Skiing World Cup events.