CSKA Moscow defeats Benefica 2-1 in UEFA Champions League group stage

Sport
September 13, 1:11 UTC+3 LISBON

Along with CSKA and Benefica, Group A includes Manchester United and Switzerland’s Basel

LISBON /Portugal/, September 13. /TASS/. CSKA Moscow has defeated Lisbon’s Benefica 2-1 in round one UEFA Champions League group stage.

The match was played in Lisbon on Tuesday.

The goals were scored by Benefica’s Haris Seferovic in the 50th minute. CSKA’s Vitinho tied the score in the 63rd minute, and Timur Zhamaletdinov’s goal in the 71st minute sealed the win for CSKA.

This is CSKA’s first win in an opening match of the Champions League group stage. It drew a ties four times (in 2004, 2006, 2011, and 2016) and lost six games (in 1992, 2007, 2009, 2013, 2014, and 2015).

Along with CSKA and Benefica, Group A includes Manchester United and Switzerland’s Basel. CSKA will play it next, home, match with Manchester United.

Another Russian club, Spartak, which plays in Group E, will face Slovenia’s Maribor on Wednesday.

