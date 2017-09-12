Back to Main page
Ticket sales for 2018 FIFA World Cup to start on September 14

Sport
September 12, 17:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15

© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. From September 14, 2017, football fans will be able to submit their ticket applications for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the press service of the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) said on Monday.

Eleven host cities will be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 above-mentioned cities across Russia.

2018 World Cup in Russia
