Russian Paralympic Committee stands for urgent doping tests for 2018 Games

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) are working to organize urgent doping tests for Russian Paralympic athletes who want to take part in the 2018 Paralympics, Head of the working group for preparation of Russian national teams for the XII Paralympic Winter Games, RPC’s First Vice President Pavel Rozhkov told TASS.

The IPC last week decided to admit Russians to participation at qualifying competitions for the forthcoming Games, but only as neutral athletes and provided that they meet the admission criteria set by the IPC. These criteria include presence of an athlete in the registered testing pool and at least two doping tests taken by the athlete within six months before the competition.

"The RPC, RUSADA and the IPC are ironing out the issue of organizing urgent testing for Russian Paralympic athletes under the IPC requirements until the start of the first qualifying rounds in November 2017," Rozhkov said.

The next qualifying rounds for cross-country skiing and biathlon will run on December 7-17 in Canada, for Alpine skiing on November 5-8 in the Netherlands, and for snowboarding on November 7-8 in the United Arab Emirates.