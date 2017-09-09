Russia to exert every effort to prepare efficiently and timely for FIFA World Cup - Putin

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia will do everything possible to prepare in an efficient and timely manner for hosting the 2018 FIFA World Cup, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"Everything is going on schedule, everything is financed properly," Putin said at a meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Russia "will exert every effort to fulfil everything in an efficient and timely manner," he added. "I am hopeful that your specialists who oversee the work will go on with it and we together will carry preparations for the World Cup through to the expected finish."

Prior to the meeting, Putin and Infantino had inspected the renovated Luzhniki stadium and watched young footballers’ training sessions.

The Russian president drew the FIFA head’s attention to how Russian "young athletes and would-be champions" perceive the preparations for the World Cup.

"You were absolutely right saying that the Cup has some magic significance, some magic capacity," Putin told Infantino.

Russia was granted the right for the football championship after clinching the bid in Guatemala in December 2010. The victory came following a tight race against a bid from England, a joint bid from Portugal and Spain and another joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 above-mentioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.