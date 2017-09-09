Back to Main page
Original Trophy Tour starts at Moscow Luzhniki stadium

Sport
September 09, 15:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and FIFA’s Head Gianni Infantino launched the tour

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The tour of FIFA World Cup trophy began on Saturday at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and FIFA’s Head Gianni Infantino launched the tour.

The ceremony also featured football legends Brazil’s Jose Roberto Gama de Oliveira (Bebeto) and David Trezeguet (France).

Prior to the ceremony, the newly opened arena hosted blitz tournaments between students of Moscow football schools and prominent Russian football players gave master classes to the young athletes.

The stadium's spectator capacity is 81,000 seats, the arena will receive seven games of the 2018 World Cup, including the opening and the final games.

This is the second grand reconstruction of the stadium, which was initially built in 1957. The first major repair works on the stadium took place in the run-up to the 1980 Summer Olympic Games in Moscow.

 

The Trophy will visit Russia’s 24 cities

The tour will have most stops in Russia. The first part of the Russian route is Krasnoyarsk (September 10-11), Omsk (September 16-17), Chelyabinsk (September 23-24), Ufa (September 29 - October 1), Perm (October 3-4), Saransk (October 7), Yaroslavl (October 11-12), Kaliningrad (October 14-15), Tula (October 17-18), Kursk (October 21-22), Voronezh (October 27-29), Saratov (November 4-6), Volgograd (November 11-12), Krasnodar (November 17-19), Sochi (November 24-26), and then Moscow, where on 1 December will be the draw for the group stage of the final stage. In the second part, the Cup will visit Vladivostok (May 1-4), Novosibirsk (May 5-8), Ekaterinburg (May 9-12), Samara (May 13-16), Kazan (May 17-20), Nizhny Novgorod (May 21-24), Rostov-on-don (May 25-28), St. Petersburg (May 29 - June 2), and from the 3rd to 7th of June the trophy will again come to Moscow to be exhibited there.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 above-mentioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

