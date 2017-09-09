Back to Main page
Doping tests of three Russian handball players are positive

Sport
September 09, 13:00 UTC+3

Earlier, the European Federation said three Russian players had tested positive at the championships among players to 19 years in Slovenia

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The banned substance, which was found in doping tests of three Russian handball players at the European youth championships, is meldonium, the Russian Federation of Handball said in a press release on Saturday.

Earlier, the European Federation said three Russian players had tested positive at the championships among players to 19 years in Slovenia. The tests were taken during the European Championships in 2017, where the Russian U-19 team won silver medals.

"The Russian Federation of Handball was notified about the incident on August 23, 2017, and afterwards was in close contact with responsible representatives of the European Handball Federation and complies with the respective regulations of the Federation and the World Anti-Doping Agency," the press release reads. "The banned substance is meldonium."

Meldonium was included in WADA’s blacklist on January 1, 2016. However, since the beginning of 2016, doping samples of nearly 300 athletes were found to contain Meldonium, which led WADA to publish the interim results of a survey concerning the time it takes to get Meldonium out of the human body system. As a result, most of the Russian and foreign athletes were cleared. WADA later decided that the concentration of less than one microgram of Meldonium per milliliter in a doping sample taken before March 1, 2016, was acceptable.

In September 2016, WADA issued the 2017 list of prohibited substances which specifically contains Meldonium.

