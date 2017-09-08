Back to Main page
Parsons replaces Craven as International Paralympic Committee President

Sport
September 08, 9:59 UTC+3 ABU DHABI

Brazil’s Andrew Parsons has become the third President of the International Paralympic Committee founded in 1989

ABU DHABI, September 8. /TASS/. Brazil’s Andrew Parsons has been elected as President of the International Paralympic Committee at the IPC General Assembly in Abu Dhabi, UAE. He has replaced Britain’s Philip Craven, 67, who headed the organization since 2001.

Parsons, 40, has become the third President of the International Paralympic Committee founded in 1989.

The International Paralympic Committee is responsible for the development of the Paralympic movement across the globe, it particularly organizes Paralympic Games.

