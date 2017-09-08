Parsons replaces Craven as International Paralympic Committee President

Russian Aerospace Force eliminates IS "minister of war" — Defense MinistryMilitary & Defense September 08, 9:14
ABU DHABI, September 8. /TASS/. Brazil’s Andrew Parsons has been elected as President of the International Paralympic Committee at the IPC General Assembly in Abu Dhabi, UAE. He has replaced Britain’s Philip Craven, 67, who headed the organization since 2001.
Parsons, 40, has become the third President of the International Paralympic Committee founded in 1989.
The International Paralympic Committee is responsible for the development of the Paralympic movement across the globe, it particularly organizes Paralympic Games.