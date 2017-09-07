Official refutes reports on Russian weightlifters’ alleged ban at World Championship

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Media reports about an alleged suspension of Russian weightlifters from the 2017 IWF (International Weightlifting Federation) World Championship are nothing but a gossip, Maxim Agapitov, the president of the Russian Weightlifting Federation (RWF) told TASS on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, InsidetheGames sports web portal reported that all Russian weightlifters would be barred from the World Championship in connection with numerous violations of anti-doping regulations during Olympics.

"Do not deal with gossips," Agapitov said in an interview with TASS. "A decision about suspending a national team from the World Championship can be either made by the (IWF) Executive Board or by the international federation’s conference. The Executive Board is scheduled to convene on November 30."

InsidetheGames sports web portal also reported that besides Russia eight other national teams would be allegedly subjected to the suspension over the violation of anti-doping rules and they are Kazakhstan, China, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkey, Ukraine and Moldova.

The 2017 IWF World Championship is scheduled to be held in the United States, namely in the city of Anaheim, California, between November 27 and December 5.

The tournament will be held for the first time ever in California at the Anaheim-Center. Two years ago the IWF World Championship was hosted by the US city of Houston in the state of Texas.

The Anaheim Convention Center is located in the Anaheim Resort district, centrally located between Los Angeles and San Diego.