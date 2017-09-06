Back to Main page
Global Paralympic body extends Russia’s suspension in organization

Sport
September 06, 16:11 UTC+3

The decision jeopardizes further chances of Russia’s participation in the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games

© AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis

ABU-DHABI, September 6. /TASS/. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has ruled in favor of extending the current suspension of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) in the global organization, IPC President Sir Philip Craven announced on Wednesday.

The decision jeopardizes further chances of Russia’s participation in the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang.

"The IPC Taskforce, a group of five people, was appointed last December to assist the Governing Board in monitoring the RPC’s progress in meeting the reinstatement criteria," Craven said at a news conference on Wednesday. "It has so far provided three updates in February, May and now September."

"Overall, the IPC Taskforce highlighted that they are impressed at the significant progress the RPC has made in meeting the reinstatement criteria since May, initiating a real change in culture within Russia regarding anti-doping matters," the IPC chief continued.

However, Craven said, some of the criteria were still left for Russia to be implemented and: "As a result of the IPC Taskforce’s update and its recommendation, the IPC Governing Board has decided to maintain the suspension of the RPC with a further review due in November 2017 following the WADA Foundation Board meeting."

Russian Para-athletes were granted the right to take part in the qualifying tournaments for the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games in the status of neutral Para-athletes, Sir Philip Craven announced.

On August 7, 2016, the IPC decided to bar the entire Russian team from taking part in the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on August 23 upheld the IPC ruling that came on the heels of a report delivered in July by the WADA Independent Commission, chaired by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren.

The McLaren-led commission claimed in particular that a total of 35 doping samples were concealed by Russian Paralympic sports between 2012 and 2015.

Besides collectively punishing the Russian national team by banning it from the Rio Games, the IPC also decided to suspend the RPC membership in the international organization.

Реклама