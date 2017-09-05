Russia’s young tennis star Rublev has no fear for opponents at 2017 US Open — coach

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Making a successful way to the quarterfinals of the 2017 US Open speaks for the fact that Russia’s young tennis player Andrey Rublev has no psychological fear for his opponents, Andrey Olkhovsky, the head coach of the Russian national tennis team, told TASS on Tuesday.

Russia’s 19-year-old Rublev will clash on Wednesday with World’s No. 1 Rafael Nadal of Spain for the birth in the semifinal match of this year’s Grand Slam series tournament in the United States.

"Reaching the quarterfinals stage of the US Open is an outstanding result for him (Rublev)," Olkhovsky said in an interview with TASS. "I would like to point out to his suddenness, speed and the ability to dictate the play."

On his way to the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam series tournament in New York, Rublev upset two opponents from the Top 10 seed. On Monday in the Last 16 round match he defeated in straight sets 9-seed David Goffin of Belgium 7-5, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.

In his second round match Rublev defeated also in straight sets title hopeful and 7-seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria.

"Right now I would like to say that he achieves the so-called psychological stability as he has no fear for his next opponents," according to Olkhovsky. "He used to be emotionally explosive but calmed down now holding a grip on the emotions and it is being reflected on his results, which are already stable."

"He has been always in control of the play, but the transfer from the youth tennis into the major league is always difficult," the coach said. "Now is the moment, when Andrey succeeded in men’s tennis and has a lightning right-hand strike as well as good play from the deep line."

The US Open, which offers $50.4 million in prize money up for grabs, is being held between August 28 and September 10 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. The quarterfinal match between Rublev and Spain’s 15-time Grand Slam Champion Nadal is scheduled for Wednesday, September 6.

Rublev is the youngest player to reach the quarterfinals of the US Open tournaments since US tennis star Andy Roddick in 2001. After winning the 2014 French Open boys singles, Rublev was invited to train in Mallorca alongside with Nadal. The Russian tennis player entered the US Open tournament being ranked World’s No. 53.