Organizers of 2017 St. Petersburg Open plan to invite Sharapova for tournament

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The organizers of the 2017 St. Petersburg Open tennis tournament, which will be held in Russia’s second largest city later this month, plan to extend an invitation to tennis star Maria Sharapova, Alexander Medvedev, the director general of the tournament, said on Tuesday.

"We have no task to outdo the Kremlin Cup, however we are better compared to many other tournaments not only in the category of 250, but in the category of 500 as well, according to the latest rating," Medvedev said.

"Strong players attract the audience. (Maria) Sharapova? Yes, she is in the plans (to be invited)," according to Medvedev.

"It is still early to name the stars, who would come to the tournament," he said. "We will do the talk after the season is over."

Last Sunday, Sharapova finished her journey for the champion’s title of the 2017 US Open after losing in the 4th round of the Grand Slam series tournament to Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova.

Sharapova is Russia’s most decorated tennis player having won a total of five Grand Slam tournaments, namely the Australian Open in 2008, the French Open in 2012 and 2014, Wimbledon in 2004 and the US Open in 2006.

She also clinched the silver in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and was the 2008 Federations Cup champion.

After a 15-month long suspension for violating anti-doping regulations, Sharapova made her tour return to tennis in April at Stuttgart, where she reached the semifinals round.