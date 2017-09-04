Moscow welcomes McLaren's renunciation of accusations of state-sponsored doping

Russia’s UN envoy comments on sanctions against North KoreaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 04, 20:28
XIAMEN /China/, September 4. /TASS/. The Kremlin welcomes the renouncing of accusations of Russia with state-sponsored doping by Richard McLaren, the chairman WADA independent commission, the Russian President's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"If this [report on the dropping of accusations by McLaren] is true, one can only welcome it," he said while commenting a report by Vitaly Smirnov, the head of an independent public anti-doping commission, that McLaren had dropped charges against Russia.
"We strongly denied from the very beginning even the hypothetic possibility and of course one can only express satisfaction if this is really so," Peskov said.