Putin: Russia confirms leading position in rhythmic gymnastics at World Championships

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Team Russia on the overall win at the 2017 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships held in Italy’s Pesaro. The president’s congratulatory message has been published on the Kremlin website on Monday.

"By showing talent, commitment, unity and hard work, you have achieved a great success at the 2017 World Championships," the message reads. "Your emotional performances full of difficult elements once again confirmed Russia’s position as the leader in the world of rhythmic gymnastics. And I would like to particularly mention the glorious triumph of the Averin sisters, Dina and Arina, who won ten medals for Russia, including five golds. Great job!" the president added.

Russia came in first in the overall medal standings at the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, which concluded on Sunday, having won seven golds, five silvers and one bronze. Italy came in second with one gold medal, while Japan was third with one silver and three bronzes.