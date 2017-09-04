Back to Main page
Putin: Russia confirms leading position in rhythmic gymnastics at World Championships

Sport
September 04, 18:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia came in first in the overall medal standings at the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, which concluded on September 4

Russian gymnast Dina Averina

©  Yegor Aleyev/TASS

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Team Russia on the overall win at the 2017 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships held in Italy’s Pesaro. The president’s congratulatory message has been published on the Kremlin website on Monday.

Read also
Arina Averina (left) and Dina Averina

Russian team wins 7 out of 8 gold medals at 2017 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships

"By showing talent, commitment, unity and hard work, you have achieved a great success at the 2017 World Championships," the message reads. "Your emotional performances full of difficult elements once again confirmed Russia’s position as the leader in the world of rhythmic gymnastics. And I would like to particularly mention the glorious triumph of the Averin sisters, Dina and Arina, who won ten medals for Russia, including five golds. Great job!" the president added.

Russia came in first in the overall medal standings at the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, which concluded on Sunday, having won seven golds, five silvers and one bronze. Italy came in second with one gold medal, while Japan was third with one silver and three bronzes.

