Putin: Russia confirms leading position in rhythmic gymnastics at World Championships

Russia’s UN envoy warns of war threat on Korean PeninsulaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 04, 18:45
Putin: Russia confirms leading position in rhythmic gymnastics at World ChampionshipsSport September 04, 18:24
Russian, Canadian scientists show space flights affect the human body just like diseasesScience & Space September 04, 18:22
Switzerland ready to be mediator in Korean settlementWorld September 04, 18:15
US embassy in Russia resumes nonimmigrant visa interviewsWorld September 04, 18:00
War of words leads to rising US-North Korean tensions — Russian expertRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 04, 17:04
Self-proclaimed Donetsk republic ready to hand over MH17 victims’ remains to NetherlandsWorld September 04, 16:59
Russian warplanes perform over 80 sorties to back Syrian army’s offensive in Deir ez-ZorMilitary & Defense September 04, 15:52
Diplomat vows Russia will respond to US on consulate seizure, but in no rushRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 04, 15:17
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Team Russia on the overall win at the 2017 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships held in Italy’s Pesaro. The president’s congratulatory message has been published on the Kremlin website on Monday.
"By showing talent, commitment, unity and hard work, you have achieved a great success at the 2017 World Championships," the message reads. "Your emotional performances full of difficult elements once again confirmed Russia’s position as the leader in the world of rhythmic gymnastics. And I would like to particularly mention the glorious triumph of the Averin sisters, Dina and Arina, who won ten medals for Russia, including five golds. Great job!" the president added.
Russia came in first in the overall medal standings at the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, which concluded on Sunday, having won seven golds, five silvers and one bronze. Italy came in second with one gold medal, while Japan was third with one silver and three bronzes.