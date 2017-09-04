Back to Main page
Russian Paralympic Committee unable to cope with all roadmap items on its own — official

Sport
September 04, 17:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The International Paralympic Committee discussed the criteria of restoring the Russian Paralympic Committee's membership on September 3-4

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Some items of the road map plan for restoring the Russian Paralympic Committee as a member of the International Paralympic Committee are still in the solution phase and the RPC is unable to cope with them on its own, RPC President Vladimir Lukin told the media on Monday.

The IPC Executive met in session in Abu-Dhabi on September 3-4 to consider the documents and other materials presented by the RPC to in order prove its compliance with the criteria of restoring its membership. As an IPC official has told TASS, a decision will be announced on September 6.

"The working group agreed that most of the items on the road map plan had been complied with," Lukin said. "Some items are still in the solution phase. Several items, far broader ones, have not been acted on yet, because that depends not on the PCR alone."

The IPC’s future decision is crucial to the composition of Russia’s team at the forthcoming Paralympics. A negative verdict will put a question mark over the Russian team’s participation in the 2018 Paralympics in Pyeongchang.

Doping scandal in Russian sports
Реклама