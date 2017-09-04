Doping officers get permission to work in Russia’s ‘closed cities’ — sports minister

North Korea’s nukes unlikely to pose any real threat to Russia — senior diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 04, 14:48
MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Doping control officers have been granted permission to enter Russia’s "closed territories and cities" to see if athletes resident there are in compliance with anti-doping requirements, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said at a meeting of the Independent Public Anti-doping Commission on Monday.
"The Sports Ministry and the Russian Doping Agency are in the process of formalizing the doping officers’ access to testing our athletes in the closed cities. Four to fifteen athletes are there at the moment," Kolobkov said.