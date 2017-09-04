Back to Main page
Doping officers get permission to work in Russia’s ‘closed cities’ — sports minister

Sport
September 04, 14:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Doping control officers have been granted permission to enter Russia’s "closed territories and cities" to see if athletes resident there are in compliance with anti-doping requirements

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Doping control officers have been granted permission to enter Russia’s "closed territories and cities" to see if athletes resident there are in compliance with anti-doping requirements, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said at a meeting of the Independent Public Anti-doping Commission on Monday.

"The Sports Ministry and the Russian Doping Agency are in the process of formalizing the doping officers' access to testing our athletes in the closed cities. Four to fifteen athletes are there at the moment," Kolobkov said.

Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
