Kylian Mbappe’s transfer to PSG most successful football deal - Monaco FC vice president

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The transfer of French footballer Kylian Mbappe from Monaco FC to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) FC was the most successful transfer deal in the history of football, Vadim Vasilyev, the vice president of Monaco FC, told TASS.

Mbappe, 18, joined PSG on a season-long loan, but the French football club has an option to buy him out on a deal until June 30, 2022. According to L’Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain will pay for the deal 180 million euros ($214 million).

"It was a very difficult deal," Vasilyev said in an interview with TASS. "Initially we did not want to let the footballer playing for our opponent. I have developed very good relations with the player and his parents, particularly with his father, who also acts as his agent."

"When I heard their opinions regarding why he wants to move to Paris, I have accepted them and we began difficult and tiresome negotiations with PSG," he said. "I think that this deal turned out to be the most successful in the world of football."

According to Vasilyev, the sum of the deal was within the market frames and Monaco FC had proposals of the same scale from other clubs as well.

"We could not understand until the very end how possible it would be strike this deal because UEFA had some questions regarding the compliance with the (principle) of financial fair-play," he said. "We should give credit to Kylian and his family because during a trilateral meeting with PSG they insisted that the transfer would be possible based only on highly beneficial conditions for Monaco."

"It was important for us to close the negotiations with our chins up, this argument was final and PSG understood that they could pay this price only," Vasilyev added.

The vice president of Monaco FC also said that during the transfer talks the European football clubs and agents rarely mention the names of Russian players.

"I must say that the names of Russian players are rarely mentioned during the talks among the European clubs or agents," he said. "This is sad, but true. I cannot recall such situation in the past."

"We definitely continue monitoring the situation on the Russian market, perhaps not as closely as in Latin America or Europe, but we continue doing it and I hope that someday we will have an opportunity to begin serious talks about Russian players in Europe," according to Vasilyev.

The Russian businessman from Monaco FC voiced his agreement with assertion that it had been getting difficult on the transfer market with each year.

"It is difficult to compete with clubs, which set the task of winning the Champions League and it goes for Monaco as well," he said. "We cannot compete today with budgets of Real, Barcelona, PSG."

An issue of club’s compliance with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) regulations on the financial fair-play will be in the most heated topic for discussions in the European football, Vasilyev said.

"The current regulations state that the clubs must not spend on the whole over 30 million euros over the previous three financial years," he said. "The UEFA president has stated again that he will clamp down on violations of financial regulations on behalf of the clubs and this issue will soon be the most heated topic for discussions in the European football."

The principle of financial fair play was approved by UEFA Executive Committee in September of 2009 and came into force in 2011. Since then each club participating in UEFA competitions must prove it has no overdue liabilities to other football clubs and its players or tax arrears as well. A football club must also prove that it did not spent more than it earned.