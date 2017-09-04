Russia’s Sharapova out of 2017 US Open after 4th round defeat to Latvia’s Sevastova

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova finished her journey at the 2017 US Open Grand Slam tournament after losing on Sunday in the 4th round to Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova.

The match lasted over two hours and 15 minutes and Sharapova played to win the first set, but then lost the following two. Sevastova advanced to the quarterfinals with the final victory of 5-7; 6-4; 6-2.

The 2006 US Open Champion Sharapova was back playing in the Grand Slam competitions after she was granted a wildcard from the organizers of the prestigious tournament in the United States. The Russian tennis ace faced one of the toughest players in the first round, namely the World’s No. 2 Simona Halep of Romania.

After defeating Halep, Sharapova went on to beat Timea Babos of Hungary in the 2nd round and Sofia Kenin of the United States in the 3rd round, before she was stopped on Sunday by 16-seed Sevastova.

The US Open, which put $50.4 million in prize money up for grabs, is being held between August 28 and September 10 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.