Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Sharapova out of 2017 US Open after 4th round defeat to Latvia’s Sevastova

Sport
September 04, 3:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The match lasted over two hours and 15 minutes and Maria Sharapova played to win the first set, but then lost the following two

Share
1 pages in this article
Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova

© EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova finished her journey at the 2017 US Open Grand Slam tournament after losing on Sunday in the 4th round to Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova.

The match lasted over two hours and 15 minutes and Sharapova played to win the first set, but then lost the following two. Sevastova advanced to the quarterfinals with the final victory of 5-7; 6-4; 6-2.

The 2006 US Open Champion Sharapova was back playing in the Grand Slam competitions after she was granted a wildcard from the organizers of the prestigious tournament in the United States. The Russian tennis ace faced one of the toughest players in the first round, namely the World’s No. 2 Simona Halep of Romania.

After defeating Halep, Sharapova went on to beat Timea Babos of Hungary in the 2nd round and Sofia Kenin of the United States in the 3rd round, before she was stopped on Sunday by 16-seed Sevastova.

The US Open, which put $50.4 million in prize money up for grabs, is being held between August 28 and September 10 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
WikiLeaks’s Assange: US President Trump may be deposed if blocks trade with China
2
Trump tells PM Abe US ready to use nuclear weapons against N.Korea if necessary
3
Putin calls not to yield to emotions over North Korea’s nuclear tests
4
Soyuz MS-04 descent module lands in Kazakhstan
5
Russia’s Rosneft oil major, China’s Huaxin energy co. sign strategic cooperation agreement
6
Russia wins 2017 European Volleyball Championship in Poland
7
US tells Russia it expects diplomatic property sold to it - Foreign Ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама