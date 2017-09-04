Russia’s Sharapova out of 2017 US Open after 4th round defeat to Latvia’s Sevastova

WikiLeaks’s Assange: US President Trump may be deposed if blocks trade with ChinaWorld September 04, 4:29
Russia’s Sharapova out of 2017 US Open after 4th round defeat to Latvia’s SevastovaSport September 04, 3:01
Trump tells PM Abe US ready to use nuclear weapons against N.Korea if necessaryWorld September 04, 2:17
Russia wins 2017 European Volleyball Championship in PolandSport September 04, 1:05
By conducting searches at Russian trade mission US undermine int’l law - Kremlin spokesmanRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 03, 21:21
Putin calls not to yield to emotions over North Korea’s nuclear testsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 03, 21:04
Russia’s Rosneft oil major, China’s Huaxin energy co. sign strategic cooperation agreementBusiness & Economy September 03, 20:38
Russian team wins 7 out of 8 gold medals at 2017 Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsSport September 03, 19:39
US intel planned to look for explosives at Russian diplomatic facilities - ZakharovaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 03, 18:08
MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova finished her journey at the 2017 US Open Grand Slam tournament after losing on Sunday in the 4th round to Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova.
The match lasted over two hours and 15 minutes and Sharapova played to win the first set, but then lost the following two. Sevastova advanced to the quarterfinals with the final victory of 5-7; 6-4; 6-2.
The 2006 US Open Champion Sharapova was back playing in the Grand Slam competitions after she was granted a wildcard from the organizers of the prestigious tournament in the United States. The Russian tennis ace faced one of the toughest players in the first round, namely the World’s No. 2 Simona Halep of Romania.
After defeating Halep, Sharapova went on to beat Timea Babos of Hungary in the 2nd round and Sofia Kenin of the United States in the 3rd round, before she was stopped on Sunday by 16-seed Sevastova.
The US Open, which put $50.4 million in prize money up for grabs, is being held between August 28 and September 10 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.