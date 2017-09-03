Back to Main page
Russian team wins 7 out of 8 gold medals at 2017 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships

Sport
September 03, 19:39 UTC+3 PESARO

Russian team also won five silver and one bronze medals

Arina Averina (left) and Dina Averina

Arina Averina (left) and Dina Averina

© Yegor Aleev/TASS

PESARO /Italy/, September 3. /TASS/. Team Russia has won seven out of eight possible gold medals of the 2017 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships that ended in Italy’s Pesaro on Sunday.

Thus, Russia tops the championship’s medal standings, with seven gold, five silver and one bronze medals. Italy is second, with one gold medal and Japan is third, with one silver and three bronze medals.

Dina Averina took gold in individual all-around, individual hoop and individual clubs events, as well as silver in individual ball and individual ribbon events. Her sister, Arina Averina, was first in individual ball and individual ribbon events, second in individual hoop and individual all-around events, and was third in individual clubs.

Russia’s team of Anastasia Bliznyuk, Yevgnia Levanova, Ksenia Polyakova, Sofya Skomorokh, Anastasia Tatareva and Maria Tolckaheva won gold in the all-round competition and in groups 3 balls/2 ropes event. In groups 5 hoops competition, the Russian team was second only to Italy.

At the previous world championships in 2015 in Germany’s Stuttgart, team Russia won eight out of nine possible gold medals.

Реклама