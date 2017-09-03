Extraordinary AIBA congress due in October-November in Lausanne

HAMBURG, September 3 /TASS/. An extraordinary congress to decide on who will head the international amateur boxing federation, commonly referred to by its French acronym AIBA, will be held in Lausanne, Switzerland, in late November or early October, AIBA President Wu Ching-kuo told TASS on Saturday.

Earlier reports suggested that the extraordinary AIBA congress to decide on the organization's future will take place in Dubai in November.

"The extraordinary congress will be held in Lausanne, not in Dubai as some from the IMC [interim managing committee] said. This congress must be held under the Swiss law, we are a Swiss-registered organization," he said.

"It has to be under the Swiss law, protecting the organization. Nobody can buy vote, no manipulation, cheating. It’s not good for the sport. So as a president I would say: this extraordinary congress must be under the Swiss law, in Switzerland," he said.

According to Wu, a Swiss court will consider claims against him in mid-September, and the emergency congress will be held shortly after.

"It [the emergency congress] will probably be after the court decision. And I think it may be between the end of October and the beginning of November," Wu added.

During the AIBA Executive Committee meeting in Moscow in late July, 13 members of the committee expressed a motion of no confidence to president Wu, citing concerns about the financial situation in the organization.

In early August, a Swiss court turned down a request to speed up hearings on Wu’s dismissal before an emergency congress convenes this fall.