Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Extraordinary AIBA congress due in October-November in Lausanne

Sport
September 03, 6:25 UTC+3 HAMBURG

Earlier reports suggested that the extraordinary AIBA congress to decide on the organization's future will take place in Dubai in November

Share
1 pages in this article

HAMBURG, September 3 /TASS/. An extraordinary congress to decide on who will head the international amateur boxing federation, commonly referred to by its French acronym AIBA, will be held in Lausanne, Switzerland, in late November or early October, AIBA President Wu Ching-kuo told TASS on Saturday.

Earlier reports suggested that the extraordinary AIBA congress to decide on the organization's future will take place in Dubai in November.

"The extraordinary congress will be held in Lausanne, not in Dubai as some from the IMC [interim managing committee] said. This congress must be held under the Swiss law, we are a Swiss-registered organization," he said.

"It has to be under the Swiss law, protecting the organization. Nobody can buy vote, no manipulation, cheating. It’s not good for the sport. So as a president I would say: this extraordinary congress must be under the Swiss law, in Switzerland," he said.

According to Wu, a Swiss court will consider claims against him in mid-September, and the emergency congress will be held shortly after.

"It [the emergency congress] will probably be after the court decision. And I think it may be between the end of October and the beginning of November," Wu added.

During the AIBA Executive Committee meeting in Moscow in late July, 13 members of the committee expressed a motion of no confidence to president Wu, citing concerns about the financial situation in the organization.

In early August, a Swiss court turned down a request to speed up hearings on Wu’s dismissal before an emergency congress convenes this fall.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US authorities take control of Russian trade mission building in Washington
2
Russian hoverbike makes first public test flight
3
Last tsar’s award back to Russia as sign of UK friendship
4
Searches at Russian diplomatic facilities in US ‘buffoonery’ — foreign ministry
5
North Korea possibly carried out another nuclear test — Japanese TV
6
Nebenzya: Russia-US relations down to unaffordable low level
7
Russia voices concerns over Ukraine-Croatia contacts on regaining control over Donbass
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама