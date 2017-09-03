Back to Main page
Swiss court to decide on boxing federation AIBA's president in September

Sport
September 03, 4:05 UTC+3 HAMBURG

In early August, a Swiss court turned down a request to speed up hearings on the current president's dismissal

HAMBURG, September 3 /TASS/. A Swiss court will consider on who will head the international amateur boxing federation, commonly referred to by its French acronym AIBA, in mid-September, AIBA President Wu Ching-kuo told TASS on Saturday.

During the AIBA Executive Committee meeting in Moscow in late July, 13 members of the committee initiated a vote of no confidence to president Wu, citing concerns about the financial management of the organization. The issue was referred to a Swiss court. In early August, a Swiss court turned down a request to speed up hearings on Wu’s dismissal.

"Some of the EC members, they are showing the political motivation [of] not talking about the boxing, but their motivation is to try to change the AIBA," the official said, commenting on the results of the congress.

"Everything now is in the Swiss court," he went on. "The court is waiting for the mid of September."

According to the official, the AIBA World Championship was "not affected" by the situation.

