Team Russia wins all-round competition at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships

Sport
September 02, 23:42 UTC+3 PESARO

The Russian team scored 37,700 points in two events

PESARO /Italy/, September 2. /TASS/. Team Russia, comprising Anastasia Bliznyuk, Yevgnia Levanova, Ksenia Polyakova, Sofya Skomorokh, Anastasia Tatareva and Maria Tolckaheva, has won the all-round competition at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, being held in the Italian city of Pesaro.

The Russian team scored 37,700 points in two events.

Russia tops the medal standings, having won six golds, four silvers and one bronze.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will conclude on September 3.

