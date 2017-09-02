Team Russia wins all-round competition at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships

US authorities take control of Russian trade mission building in WashingtonRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 02, 22:51
PESARO /Italy/, September 2. /TASS/. Team Russia, comprising Anastasia Bliznyuk, Yevgnia Levanova, Ksenia Polyakova, Sofya Skomorokh, Anastasia Tatareva and Maria Tolckaheva, has won the all-round competition at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, being held in the Italian city of Pesaro.
The Russian team scored 37,700 points in two events.
Russia tops the medal standings, having won six golds, four silvers and one bronze.
The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will conclude on September 3.