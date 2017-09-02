Russia’s Denisov takes bronze at World Judo Championships

Almost all issues concerning restoration of RUSADA’s membership resolved - Deputy PM MutkoSport September 02, 18:12
MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Kirill Denisov has won the bronze medal in the men’s 100kg weight class at the 2017 World Judo Championships, being held in the Hungarian capital of Budapest.
In the third-place fight, Denisov defeated Michael Korrel of the Netherlands. Another bronze medal was taken by Azerbaijan’s Elmar Gasimov.
Russia’s team is currently at ninth place in the medal standings, having won one silver and three bronze medals. Japan tops the table with six golds, three silvers and one bronze, Mongolia is second (one gold, one silver and three bronze medals), while France is third (one gold and one bronze).
The 2017 World Judo Championships is taking place at Budapest’s Laszlo Papp Sports Arena on August 28 to September 3.