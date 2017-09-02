Back to Main page
RFU president points to agreements on friendlies with Spain, Italy, France

Sport
September 02, 16:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to earlier reports, a contract made by the RFU and the French Football Federation stipulates that the two countries’ national teams should play a return friendly match

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The Russian Football Union (RFU) has agreements about friendly matches between Russia’s national football team and teams from Spain and Italy, but no dates have been confirmed yet, due to the 2018 World Cup qualification round, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and RFU President Vitaly Mutko said in an interview with TASS.

"There have been no decisions concerning the November matches yet," he said. "For instance, we have agreements with Spain and Italy but they are in the same qualifying group, so we have to wait who will be in the first place and who will come in second. One of the teams will enter the World Cup directly, while the other will have to go through playoff matches," Mutko added.

According to earlier reports, a contract made by the RFU and the French Football Federation stipulates that the two countries’ national teams should play a return friendly match. The French team defeated Russia 4-2 in the first friendly held in Saint-Denis in March 2016.

Mutko said that the Russian team would play two friendlies in October. "We will face two national teams from the Asian Football Federation, since European teams will be playing qualifying matches at the time," he noted.

On Sunday, Russia’s national team will play a friendly against Moscow’s FC Dynamo. "We are holding the match against Dynamo not because no one wants to come and play with us - the fact is that there is no one available right now as everybody is taking part in the World Cup qualification round, decisive matches are taking place. September is the only month when all the national teams are playing two qualifying matches each," the RFU president added.

