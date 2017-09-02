Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Head of Russian Football Union should take only one position - Deputy PM Mutko

Sport
September 02, 16:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"Football requires permanent attention, and the top official there should be free from any other positions," Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister and RFU’s Head Vitaly Mutko said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. President of the Russian Football Union (RFU) ideally should be free from any other positions, but taking two positions shortly before the 2018 World Cup is reasonable, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister and RFU’s Head Vitaly Mutko said in an interview with TASS on Saturday.

Two years earlier, exactly on September 2, Mutko returned to the position of RFU’s head, and on September 24, 2016 he was elected for another four-year term.

"Of course, this (combination) is very complicated, and, probably, the kind of sports like football does not require it," he said. "We estimate the football’s level in this country by how the national team or the clubs are competing on the international arena. Meanwhile, RFU is a huge concern: three leagues, 83 regional federations, ten inter-regional unions, plus female football, mini football, beach football, mass football, and now even cyber football."

"In Russia about 2.6 million people are playing football regularly," he said.

"Football requires permanent attention, and the top official there should be free from any other positions," he said. "Of course, I have little time, but I pay attention to football all the time."

"My position is - till the World Cup this combination is reasonable," said head of the Russian Football Union, who is also head of the Russia-2018 organizing committee.

In response to a question what the situation would be like after the World Cup, he said: "It is complicated to make guesses now. I was appointed to the position of a deputy prime minister by the president. In 2018 we shall have the presidential election, will have a new government. I would not guess now, as today we should worry about how to get ready better for the world championships.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin not to participate in 72nd session of UN GA
2
Kremlin refutes information on tour of Putin’s office for Trump's daughter
3
Russia hands note of protest to US diplomat in relation to searches at Russian facility
4
Russian Aerospace Force destroy in Syria IS' 9 armored vehicles
5
Declaring Soros a terrorist would mean shaking US foundations, Russian senator warns
6
BRICS competitiveness based on innovation capabilities - VEB deputy chairman
7
Russia voices concerns over Ukraine-Croatia contacts on regaining control over Donbass
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама