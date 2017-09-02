Head of Russian Football Union should take only one position - Deputy PM Mutko

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. President of the Russian Football Union (RFU) ideally should be free from any other positions, but taking two positions shortly before the 2018 World Cup is reasonable, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister and RFU’s Head Vitaly Mutko said in an interview with TASS on Saturday.

Two years earlier, exactly on September 2, Mutko returned to the position of RFU’s head, and on September 24, 2016 he was elected for another four-year term.

"Of course, this (combination) is very complicated, and, probably, the kind of sports like football does not require it," he said. "We estimate the football’s level in this country by how the national team or the clubs are competing on the international arena. Meanwhile, RFU is a huge concern: three leagues, 83 regional federations, ten inter-regional unions, plus female football, mini football, beach football, mass football, and now even cyber football."

"In Russia about 2.6 million people are playing football regularly," he said.

"Football requires permanent attention, and the top official there should be free from any other positions," he said. "Of course, I have little time, but I pay attention to football all the time."

"My position is - till the World Cup this combination is reasonable," said head of the Russian Football Union, who is also head of the Russia-2018 organizing committee.

In response to a question what the situation would be like after the World Cup, he said: "It is complicated to make guesses now. I was appointed to the position of a deputy prime minister by the president. In 2018 we shall have the presidential election, will have a new government. I would not guess now, as today we should worry about how to get ready better for the world championships.".