Russia’s Sharapova beats Kenin advancing into the US Open fourth round

Sport
September 02, 7:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

After a 15-month long suspension for violating anti-doping regulations, Sharapova made her tour return in April at Stuttgart, reaching the semi-finals

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russia’s tennis star Maria Sharapova beat the American wildcard Sofia Kenin 7-5, 6-2 reaching the fourth round of the US Open (prize pool totaling $50.4 mln).

After a 15-month long suspension for violating anti-doping regulations, Sharapova made her tour return in April at Stuttgart, reaching the semi-finals. She also participated in the Madrid Open where she lost in the second round, and retired injured from her second round match at the Rome Masters.

Sharapova is Russia’s most decorated tennis player having won a total of five Grand Slam tournaments, namely the Australian Open in 2008, the French Open in 2012 and 2014, Wimbledon in 2004 and the US Open in 2006. She also clinched the silver in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and was the 2008 Federations Cup champion.

Реклама