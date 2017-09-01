Russian rhythmic gymnast Arina Averina wins individual ribbon gold at World Championships

Russian News Agency TASS turns 113Agency news September 01, 5:10
Russia ready to counter ‘excessive domination’ of certain reserve currencies — PutinBusiness & Economy September 01, 1:42
North Korean problem should be solved through dialogue, not pressure — PutinWorld September 01, 1:37
Russian ambassador comments on US demand to close three Russian diplomatic facilitiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 31, 21:50
Moscow to study new US moves on closing Russian missions and report its reply — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 31, 19:57
US demands Russia close down 3 diplomatic facilities on American territoryWorld August 31, 19:28
Russia’s Defense Ministry gets Tu-160 strategic bomber after upgradeMilitary & Defense August 31, 19:16
Journalist deported by Ukraine’s authorities to Russia returns to MoscowSociety & Culture August 31, 18:35
Russia might offer Turkey to supply tomatoes in off-season in small volumesBusiness & Economy August 31, 17:38
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
PESARO /Italy/, September 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Arina Averina has won a gold medal in the individual ribbon competition of the 2017 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Pesaro, Italy on Thursday.
The Russian athlete gained 18,300 points. Her sister Dina Averina was second, with 17,200 points.
This is Russia’s fourth gold at the current tournament. Earlier, Dina Averina won the hoop and clubs competitions, and Arina triumphed in the ball competition.
All other medals of the Russian national team - three silver and one bronze - were also won by the two sisters. This is the first world championships for the identical twins, aged 19.
"We always expect only gold from our athletes, but this is sports, this is a lottery, and, ultimately, they are still kids who have just made their debut on the global arena," Tatyana Gorbunova, the vice president of the All-Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation, told TASS.
"However, the very fact that they have made no mistakes from the very start and won gold in all events, shows that they are true champions," she added.
"There is no rivalry between the girls, and even if there is an element of competition, it is a friendly one, and only benefits them," Gorbunova said.
The 2017 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Pesaro, Italy will end on September 3.