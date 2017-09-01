Russian rhythmic gymnast Arina Averina wins individual ribbon gold at World Championships

PESARO /Italy/, September 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Arina Averina has won a gold medal in the individual ribbon competition of the 2017 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Pesaro, Italy on Thursday.

The Russian athlete gained 18,300 points. Her sister Dina Averina was second, with 17,200 points.

This is Russia’s fourth gold at the current tournament. Earlier, Dina Averina won the hoop and clubs competitions, and Arina triumphed in the ball competition.

All other medals of the Russian national team - three silver and one bronze - were also won by the two sisters. This is the first world championships for the identical twins, aged 19.

"We always expect only gold from our athletes, but this is sports, this is a lottery, and, ultimately, they are still kids who have just made their debut on the global arena," Tatyana Gorbunova, the vice president of the All-Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation, told TASS.

"However, the very fact that they have made no mistakes from the very start and won gold in all events, shows that they are true champions," she added.

"There is no rivalry between the girls, and even if there is an element of competition, it is a friendly one, and only benefits them," Gorbunova said.

The 2017 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Pesaro, Italy will end on September 3.