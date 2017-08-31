Yury Ganus appointed as director general of Russia’s anti-doping body RUSADA

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. A candidacy of Yury Ganus has been endorsed for the post of the director general of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), Alexander Zhukov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), said on Thursday.

"A session of the founding parties of RUSADA with the participation of the Russian Olympic Committee and the Russian Paralympic Committee has been concluded," Zhukov told journalists. "The key issue on the agenda of the session was the election of the new director general (of RUSADA)."

"The Supervisory Board of RUSADA proposed us the candidacy of Ganus, who had been chosen from the list of about 700 candidates," the ROC president stated. "We have granted our approval for his candidacy and he is the director general of RUSADA starting today."

RUSADA’s Supervisory Board agreed on the candidacy for the post of the director general of Russia’s anti-doping body during its session in Moscow on Monday, but stated that the name would be revealed following the approval on behalf of the founding parties.

The candidate for the post of the agency’s director general had to be approved by RUSADA’s founding parties, which are the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC).

Members of the Supervisory Board earlier made a decision against making public the name of the new director general until he was approved by the IOC and RPC.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) issued on August 3 another part of its Roadmap, which stipulated a set of criteria necessary for the RUSADA to implement in order to be reinstated in its rights.

One of the provisions in WADA’s document "Roadmap to Code of Compliance" stated that "RUSADA’s Supervisory Board must select a new Director General via a transparent, external and objective application and recruitment process overseen by the two International Experts."

On May 18, WADA board of directors convened for a session in Montreal, Canada, to review the progress of Russia’s implementation of the global anti-doping body’s roadmap requirements aimed at reinstating the country’s currently suspended membership in WADA.

The organization concluded that Russia had achieved certain progress in bringing its anti-doping system in line with the global requirements, but added that other criteria still remained to be implemented.

Less than two years ago the WADA Independent Commission carried out an investigation in regard to the activities of RUSADA, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of the probe on November 9, 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended.

Starting last year’s January control over anti-doping regulations in Russian sports has been exercised by RUSADA strictly under the supervision of the British anti-doping agency (UKAD).