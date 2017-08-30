Russian boxing chief slams national team’s ‘utter flop’ at 2017 World Boxing Championship

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russia’s performance at the 2017 AIBA World Boxing Championship, which is currently in full swing in Germany’s Hamburg, is a flop of the national team of boxers, Umar Kremlev, the president of the Russian Boxing Federation (RBF), told TASS on Wednesday.

"This world championship is undoubtedly a flop for us since we had other plans in sight," Kremlev said in an interview with TASS. "However, this is not the fault of (Russian team’s head coach Eduard) Kravtsov, as we are facing at the moment poor results of the previous management’s work."

"We need to bolster now the work of the head coach and the coaching staff," Kremlev said adding that after the Russian Boxing Championship in Grozny, which is the capital of the republic of Chechnya, "everything will improve."

Last week on Tuesday, after the Russian team left for Germany from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport, Kremlev told TASS that the national boxing team had ambitions of grabbing four gold medals and enter the top three nations.

A total of nine boxers entered the Russian national team for the international championship in Germany and among them are Yevgeny Tischenko (2016 Olympics gold medalist and reigning world champion in under-91 kg weight category) and Vitaly Dunaitsev (2016 Olympics bronze medalist in under 64 kg weight category).

As of Wednesday, only two Russian boxers continue fighting for medals at the international championship in Germany, while the rest had already failed to clear the path to the so-called medals’ grid.

Russia’s two remaining boxers are Yevgeny Tischenko and Tamir Galanov (under 52 kg weight category), who fought their way to the semifinal stage.

The AIBA World Boxing Championship, which kicked off last Friday bringing together 280 best boxers from around the globe, is held at the 7,000-seat capacity Sporthalle Hamburg sports facility.

Among the high-ranking guests attending the tournament are the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games Super Heavyweight gold medalist and World Heavyweight Champion Wladimir Klitschko as well as President of the World Boxing Association (WBA), Gilberto Mendoza.