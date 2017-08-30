World’s main chess tournaments may be held in Zimbabwe under Victoria Falls

World’s main chess tournaments may be held in Zimbabwe under Victoria FallsSport August 30, 12:03
MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Zimbabwe has submitted bids with the International Chess Federation (FIDE) for the right to host the 2021 World Chess Cup and the 2022 Chess Olympiad and the tournaments could be held under the Victoria Falls, FIDE President Kirsan Ilyumzhinov told TASS on Wednesday.
"I have just returned from Zimbabwe, where there is a great interest in the game of chess," Ilyumzhinov said in an interview with TASS. "It will be enough to say that starting next year all schools in Zimbabwe are introducing compulsory chess classes."
"Zimbabwe also submitted bids for hosting the 2021 World Chess Cup and the 2022 Chess Olympiad," Ilyumzhinov said. "It can be held right under the Victoria Falls and imagine how beautiful it would be."
Located in southern Africa on the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia, the Victoria Falls is one of the world’s largest waterfalls, which is over 1,700 meters (5,580 feet) in width and reaches the height of over 100 meters (almost 330 feet).