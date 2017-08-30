Nearly 1,500 Russian athletes take doping tests in 2016 — report

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. More than 1,500 Russian athletes competing in 32 types of sports, passed doping tests in 2016, Russia’s anti-doping agency RUSADA said in its annual report, obtained by TASS.

Less than two years ago the WADA Independent Commission carried out an investigation in regard to the activities of RUSADA and other Russian sports organizations. The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended.

Starting last year’s January control over anti-doping regulations in Russian sports has been exercised by RUSADA strictly under the supervision of the British anti-doping agency (UKAD).

In total, as part of RUSADA’s 2016 doping testing program, UKAD has organized 2,731 missions to take samples from the athletes, and 84% of them succeeded. During those missions, a total of 3,112 samples were taken, most of them by Swedish company IDTM (about 75%) and Germany’s PWC (about 18%). In addition, samples were also taken by anti-doping agencies from other states (seven percent).

According to the report, the bulk of the samples were taken outside competitions (80%) and the remaining 20% were taken during competitions.

Doping samples were taken in the following sports disciplines: track and field - 447 samples, sports for people with mobility impairments - 224 samples, cycling - 222, skiing - 216, canoeing - 186, rowing - 176, swimming - 168, biathlon - 156, wrestling - 140, boxing - 131.

Those samples were analyzed by 13 WADA-accredited laboratories, including in Seibersdorf (Austria), Lausanne (Switzerland), Barcelona (Spain), Warsaw (Poland), Cologne (Germany) and Stockholm.

According to the report, a total of 210 violations regarding an athlete’s accessibility for a test were recorded. In 95 cases, an athlete missed the test and in 115 he or she failed to present all the required information.

In addition, a total of 100 suspected violations of anti-doping rules were detected in 2016, and in 79 cases the samples contained banned substance meldonium. In line with WADA recommendations, all individuals involved in meldonium cases were cleared of any guilt or negligence.

The remaining cases of possible violations were as follows: discovery of a banned substance in a test - 10 cases, the use of banned substance or technology - 3 cases, refusal of taking a doping test - 3 cases, failure to report whereabouts in due order - 4 cases. The remaining case is that of coach Viktor Chegin, who is accused of "encouraging an athlete to use a banned substance or technology, complicity."

In all, the number of doping violations has been on decline last year, compared to 181 positive doping tests in 2015, 148 in 2014, 194 in 2013 and 124 in 2012.