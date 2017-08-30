2018 FIFA World Cup arena in Samara to be ready in due time — official

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The construction of a stadium in Samara, one of the 12 stadiums across Russia selected to host matches of 2018 FIFA World Cup, will be over by the end of the current year, Alexei Sorokin, the head of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Russia-2018 told reporters on Tuesday.

As of today, the construction works are about one month behind the schedule. The construction is expected to be over by the end of 2017. After the stadium is commissioned in the spring of 2018, it is to host at least three test matches.

"It is impossible to ensure absolute simultaneity in the construction of all the stadiums - some are gaining the lead, some are slightly lagging behind. Due to a number of factors, Samara is lagging behind but now the gap is being bridged. Last week, there was a visit that helped to make the situation clear and remove many problems. We are confident that we will be able to build everything in time and will have time to organize several games there in the spring, like at other stadiums," Sorokin said.

The 45,000-seat arena is being built in a Samara suburb near basic motor roads leading to the airport and the city of Togliatti. In terms of architecture, it reflects Samara’s image as a city of aviation and space technologies. It will be a spherical dome of up to 60 meters tall with an opening in the middle, resembling a flying source.

After hosting the FIFA Confederations Cup this summer, Russia is now in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Russia was granted the right for the football championship after clinching the bid in Guatemala in December 2010. The victory came following a tight race against a bid from England, a joint bid from Portugal and Spain and another joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 above-mentioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.