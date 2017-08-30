Issue of 2018 FIFA World Cup broadcasting rights to be solved by year-end — official

Russian regulator reveals problems of Otkritie BankBusiness & Economy August 29, 21:30
MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The issue of broadcasting rights for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia for Russian TV channels will be solved by the end of the year, the head of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Russia-2018 told reporters on Tuesday.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, who also chairs the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Russia-2018, earlier said that Russian TV channels will not be able to pay more than $28-$40 million for the rights to broadcast the tournament.
"The sides, namely FIFA and Russian channels, understand the mutual need to reach an agreement as soon as possible. It is necessary for both sides. The channels are interested in selling advertising time to compensate for their losses, while FIFA is interested in promoting the World Cup. There is no collision here, everything should be solved as soon as possible," LOC Director General Alexei Sorokin said.
"I think that the talks will be over even before the year-end. The sides are determined [to solve the issue], no one intends to cause delays in this process. These talks are purely commercial, there is no need to search for any underlying motives," he added.
Broadcasting rights for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, held between June 17 and July 2 in Russia, were bought by 2Sport2 Consortium, which incorporates Russia’s major state-media channels - Channel One, VGTRK and Match-TV.
According to TASS data, the deal was worth $3.5 million and the same group of companies is currently holding talks with FIFA on buying the rights to broadcast 2018 World Cup matches in Russia.