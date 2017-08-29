President Putin congratulates gymnast Bravikova with four golds of 2017 Universiade

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his congratulations on Tuesday to national team’s athlete Yulia Bravikova, who packed a set of four gold medals in rhythmic gymnastics events at the 2017 FISU Summer Universiade in Taiwan’s Taipei.

"You have been a decent representative of our country in Taipei and convincingly confirmed Russia’s positions in rhythmic gymnastics," Putin was quoted as saying in his congratulatory message to Bravikova posted on the Kremlin’s official website.

"I am confident that you will keep courageously moving forward achieving the set targets and aspiring new sports records," the Russian president added.

Late on Tuesday in Taiwan’s Taipei, Bravikova showed the best result of 16.550 points in rhythmic gymnastics Individual Ribbon competition to win the gold medal of the 2017 Universiade.

Less than an hour before that, Bravikova won the Individual Clubs event with the best result of 17.900 points. Ukraine’s Katerina Lutsenko showed the second result of 16.525 points to take the silver and Bravikova’s teammate Seleznyova won the bronze with 16.100 points.

Earlier in the day, 18-year-old Bravikova won the gold in the Individual Hoop competitions and on Monday she was the best to win the gold medal in Rhythmic Gymnastics, Individual All-Around competition.

Bravikova also packed a silver medal earlier on Tuesday after finishing second behind Seleznyova in Individual Ball competition.

Tuesday was the last day for medals competitions in rhythmic gymnastics events at the 2017 Universiade, which is set on Wednesday for the gold medal clash in men’s water polo and the official closing ceremony.

The 29th edition of the FISU Summer Universiade is held in Taiwan’s Taipei between August 19 and 30 and is featuring 14 compulsory disciplines, seven optional disciplines and one demonstration discipline (billiards).

Russian track and field athletes are missing the international tournament in Taiwan since the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) keeps in force the provisional suspension of the All-Russia Athletics Federation’s (ARAF) membership.

According to the official FISU website, the Summer Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the international sports event is a combination of two words, which are ‘University’ and ‘Olympiad.’

It is only second to the Olympic Games. The Summer Universiade consists of 10 compulsory sports with 13 compulsory disciplines and up to 3 optional sports chosen by the host country.

The first Summer Universiade was held in Italy’s Turin in 1959 and the most recent in 2015 in the South Korean city of Gwangju.