Russian figure skating star Lipnitskaya may work as state official — sports minister

BUDAPEST, August 28. /TASS/. Russia’s 2014 Olympic champion in team figure skating Yulia Lipnitskaya, who reportedly announced her retirement earlier in the day, have numerous career opportunities in future and she can try becoming a state official, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told TASS on Tuesday.

The mother of the 19-year-old figure skater told TASS earlier in the day that Yulia made a decision to wrap up with her sports career and informed the Russian Figure Skating Federation (RFSF) about it back in April. RFSF President Alexander Gorshkov told TASS that the federation had not received any official document from Lipnitskaya about her decision to retire.

"Yulia Lipnitskaya is a great athlete, who will stay in the history of figure skating," Kolobkov said in an interview with TASS. "Her performance to the soundtrack from ‘Schindler’s List’ made an Olympic history."

"It is very sad that she decided to call it an end to her sports career so early, but I have no doubts that she will show herself more than once in other qualities and not in sports only," Kolobkov said. "It is possible that she will be able to start a career of a state official and we will be always waiting for her."

"She is a great athlete with a great personality no matter how young she is," the Russian sports minister said. "We will provide her with all necessary support."

Lipnitskaya, who comes from the Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg, hit the international media headlines at the age of 15 in January of 2014, when she skated to gold in the Figure Skating European Championships.

With less than a month after her European victory, the teen figure skater grabbed the Olympic gold at the 2014 Winter Games in Russia’s Sochi and later in the year she skated to silver at the World Championship in Japan.