Russia enters top-three in medals standings of 2017 FISU Summer Universiade after Day 9

Sport
August 28, 19:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian athletes won on Monday a total of nine medals

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Russian national team climbed to the third place of the overall medals standings of the 2017 FISU Summer Universiade in Taiwan’s Taipei with two days remaining of the international competition before the official closing ceremony.

Russian athletes won on Monday, which was Day 9 of the Universiade, a total of nine medals, which include three gold, one silver and four bronze medals.

The gold medals for Russia were brought by Yulia Bravikova (Rhythmic Gymnastics, Individual All-Around), Richard Muzaev and Aslan Karatsev (tennis, men’s doubles) and by the women’s volleyball team.

The silver belongs to Yekaterina Seleznyova in Rhythmic Gymnastics competition Individual All-Around.

The set of four bronze medals was harvested by tennis player Roman Safiullin (men’s singles), Wushu fighter Ali Magomedov (men’s under-60 kg category) as well as by women’s football team and the rhythmic gymnastics squad in team all-around competition.

The Russian team is now in the third place of medals standings with a total of 79 medals (19 gold, 25 silver and 35 bronze). The first place is held by Japan with 86 medals (33 gold, 23 silver and 30 bronze) and South Korea is in 2nd place with 75 medals (27 gold, 19 silver and 29 bronze).

The 29th edition of the FISU Summer Universiade is held in Taiwan’s Taipei between August 19 and 30 and is featuring 14 compulsory disciplines, seven optional disciplines and one demonstration discipline (billiards).

Russian track and field athletes are missing the international tournament in Taiwan since the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) keeps in force the provisional suspension of the All-Russia Athletics Federation’s (ARAF) membership.

According to the official FISU website, the Summer Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the international sports event is a combination of two words, which are ‘University’ and ‘Olympiad.’

It is only second to the Olympic Games. The Summer Universiade consists of 10 compulsory sports with 13 compulsory disciplines and up to 3 optional sports chosen by the host country.

The first Summer Universiade was held in Italy’s Turin in 1959 and the most recent in 2015 in the South Korean city of Gwangju.

