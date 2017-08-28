Russian women’s volleyball squad clinches gold of 2017 Summer Universiade

Russian planes destroy 26 pieces of equipment, two Islamic State strongholdsMilitary & Defense August 28, 17:38
MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Russian national women’s volleyball team won the 2017 FISU Summer Universiade in Taiwan’s Taipei after defeating on Monday in the final encounter for the gold team Japan 3-1.
This was the third consecutive gold for the Russian women’s volleyball team at FISU Summer Universiade (2009, 2013, 2017). In the match for the bronze hosts Taiwan lost 1-3 to the national women’s team from Ukraine.
The Russian men’s volleyball team also reached the final of the 2017 Universiade and will clash for the gold with team Iran on Tuesday.
The 29th edition of the FISU Summer Universiade is held in Taiwan’s Taipei between August 19 and 30 and is featuring 14 compulsory disciplines, seven optional disciplines and one demonstration discipline (billiards).
Russian track and field athletes are missing the international tournament in Taiwan since the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) keeps in force the provisional suspension of the All-Russia Athletics Federation’s (ARAF) membership.
According to the official FISU website, the Summer Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the international sports event is a combination of two words, which are ‘University’ and ‘Olympiad.’
It is only second to the Olympic Games. The Summer Universiade consists of 10 compulsory sports with 13 compulsory disciplines and up to 3 optional sports chosen by the host country.
The first Summer Universiade was held in Italy’s Turin in 1959 and the most recent in 2015 in the South Korean city of Gwangju.